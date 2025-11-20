Adani Group To Host Indology Revival With Ministry Of Education's IKS

The Adani Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education’s Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), is hosting a landmark national programme to revitalise Indology — the global academic study of India’s civilisation, languages, philosophies, sciences and cultural heritage.

The event will be held at the Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad from Nov. 20 to 22, according to a press release from Adani Group.

At a time when Indology departments worldwide are shrinking, this effort seeks to reassert India’s ownership of its knowledge systems and present them to the world through an authentic, research-driven Indian lens.

The partnership brings together the Adani Group’s long-term commitment to nation-building with IKS’s mandate to integrate India’s traditional knowledge frameworks into contemporary education.

Launched under the National Education Policy 2020, IKS works to mainstream ancient Indian wisdom across disciplines — encouraging interdisciplinary research, preservation of texts and practices and practical application in modern contexts such as engineering, environmental science, linguistics, public policy and healthcare.

Together, the two institutions aim to build a strong, globally respected foundation for the study and propagation of Indian knowledge. Indology has historically shaped global understanding of India, influencing modern linguistics, astronomy, mathematics, governance, literature and health sciences. But decades of declining institutional support have diluted its academic depth.

The Adani Group and IKS have jointly launched a five-year, Rs 13.16 crore programme to support 14 Ph.D. scholars across leading institutions. Their research will span Paninian grammar and computational linguistics, ancient astronomical systems, indigenous healthcare frameworks, sustainability principles in traditional engineering, political thought, heritage studies and classical literature.

The scholars were selected through a rigorous national consultation involving IITs, IIMs, IKS-focused universities and eminent scholars. By integrating classical knowledge with advanced tools such as data science, systems thinking and multimodal archiving, the programme seeks to make Indology relevant to contemporary academic discourse and global scholarship.

"Rooted in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the ancient Indian ethos of 'the world as one family' — the initiative reflects the Adani Group’s commitment to strengthening India’s soft power and civilisational leadership," the release said.