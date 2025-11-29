Adani Group Mulls Entry Into India's Nuclear Power Sector Via PPA

The Adani group, a key player in India's growth story, is actively exploring opportunities to enter India's nuclear energy sector, according to the conglomerate's CFO, Jugeshinder Singh.

Singh confirmed the Adani Group's deep interest in the space, but stipulated that participation is contingent upon the successful formulation of a governmental framework.

"If the government can find out a public-private partnership (PPA) model, then we would be of course, very much interested," he said.

In addition, Singh stated that settling crucial liability laws is necessary, which would enable the Group to execute projects more effectively.

He drew a comparison to existing international collaboration, noting that the Adani Group could undertake work similar to the nuclear reactor project.

Jugeshinder's statement comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent announcement that the government plans to open India’s highly regulated nuclear power space to private participation.

Adani Group views this as a positive development, as it would allow the liberalisation of a sector that is likely to play a key role in helping the country reach its carbon net-zero target.

Nuclear energy is regarded as one of the cleanest forms of energy, with zero carbon emissions.

The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, is set to be introduced in the Winter Session of Parliament. This bill represents the first major amendment to India's nuclear laws since 1962 and will look to strengthen the nation's nuclear footprint.

As of now, India has 23 reactors run solely by the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). The total installed nuclear capacity of the country stands at 8.8 gigawatt, with a target to reach 100 gigawatt by 2047.