Zepto Sparked The 10-Minute Delivery Frenzy — But Can It Still Win It?

At the start of 2025, Zepto was on a high. It pivoted to a marketplace model, allowing sellers to list their products on its platform; the Cafe business hit one lakh orders per day; and of course there was talk of an IPO launch by mid-2025.

Instead of hitting the buzzing public markets, the company raised four rounds of private equity/venture funds – three in Series G amounting to around $48 million and another Series H round amounting to $300 million – which boosted its valuation to around $7 billion.

For a pandemic-born company in a pandemic-born sector, it’s a great boost in value. But, for a company so close to the public markets, its value might become a bane as well. To receive a public market premium, experts say that it has to show consistent store-level profitability, controlled cash burn, and a visible path to company-level Ebitda before public market can assign it a premium.

“At a $7 billion valuation, expectations are already set very high. The next five to six quarters will be critical in deciding whether Zepto lists as a proven category leader or faces valuation pressure at the public market door,” comments Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a wealth tech platform.