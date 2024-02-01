NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Government To Launch Housing Scheme For Deserving Middle Class
Budget 2024: Government To Launch Housing Scheme For Deserving Middle Class

Sitharaman also mentioned about rooftop solarisation to ensure one crore household free electricity of up to 300 units per month.

01 Feb 2024, 02:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Source: Sigmund on Unsplash)

The government will launch a housing scheme for deserving middle class to buy or build their own houses, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Sitharaman, in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, said the government will also adopt an economic approach that facilitates sustainable development and improves productivity.

She also mentioned about rooftop solarisation to ensure one crore household free electricity of up to 300 units per month, leading to household savings of Rs 15,000-18,000 annually.

The finance minister said the government will set up more medical colleges, utilising existing hospital infrastructure.

Besides, utmost attention will be paid to the development of the eastern region and its people.

