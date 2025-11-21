Business NewsBudgetFM Sitharaman Meets Infrastructure, Energy Experts On Budget For FY27
ADVERTISEMENT

FM Sitharaman Meets Infrastructure, Energy Experts On Budget For FY27

Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget on Feb. 1, 2026. She will present the Budget in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and the steep US tariff of 50% imposed on shipments from India.

21 Nov 2025, 06:34 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget on Feb. 1, 2026. (Source: Ministry of Finance Official X Account)</p></div>
Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget on Feb. 1, 2026. (Source: Ministry of Finance Official X Account)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met experts from infrastructure and energy to elicit their views on the forthcoming Budget for FY27.

Those present at the meeting include Afcons Managing Director S Paramasivan, Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital Director Manish Tripathi, GMR Group Deputy Managing Director K Narayanarao, JM BAXI Group Director Sandeep Wadhwa and Infravision Foundation CEO Jagan Shah, among others.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the 11th Pre-Budget Consultation with the experts from the #Infrastructure and #Energy Sectors in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi, today," the Ministry of Finance said in a social media post on X.

"The meeting was also attended by Secretaries of @MinOfPower; @shipmin_India; @MORTHIndia; Chairman of Railway Board; and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India."

Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget on Feb. 1, 2026.

She will present the Budget in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and the steep US tariff of 50% imposed on shipments from India.

The Budget for the next fiscal year will have to address issues of boosting demand, job creation and putting the economy on a sustained 8%-plus growth path.

The government estimates the Indian economy to grow in the range of 6.3-6.8% during the current financial year.

ALSO READ

Prominent Market Voices Join FM Sitharaman’s Pre-Budget Capital Market Consultation
Opinion
Prominent Market Voices Join FM Sitharaman’s Pre-Budget Capital Market Consultation
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT