Business NewsAutoTata Motors Unveils New Sierra To Take On Mid-Size SUV Rivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors Unveils New Sierra To Take On Mid-Size SUV Rivals

The model will compete with mid-sized SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand vitara and Honda Elevate.

15 Nov 2025, 11:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Tata Motors Demerger
Tata motors unveils new Sierra. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Saturday unveiled its SUV Sierra in all new avatar. The new Tata Sierra retains its heritage and distinctive design DNA, embodying freedom, individuality, and the spirit of exploration, the Mumbai-based auto major said.

The model will compete with mid-sized SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand vitara and Honda Elevate.

The new Tata Sierra will be officially launched on Nov. 25, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Martin Uhlarik, Vice President and Head of Global Design, Tata Motors, said the model is much more than a name or a vehicle; it's a living symbol of Indian ingenuity and aspiration.

"For many, the Sierra evokes an everlasting longing -- a silhouette glimpsed on the horizon, a feeling that lingers long after the journey ends. Today, that memory transforms into a bold vision for the future," he added.

Tata Sierra was first introduced in 1991.

ALSO READ

Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: Profit Sees Exponential Surge On Rs 2,600-Crore Exceptional Gain; Revenue Falls 14%
Opinion
Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: Profit Sees Exponential Surge On Rs 2,600-Crore Exceptional Gain; Revenue Falls 14%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT