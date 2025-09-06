Business NewsAutoGST Rate Cuts: Toyota Kirloskar To Slash Vehicle Prices By Up To Rs 3.49 Lakh— Check Full List
ADVERTISEMENT

GST Rate Cuts: Toyota Kirloskar To Slash Vehicle Prices By Up To Rs 3.49 Lakh— Check Full List

GST Rate Cuts: Toyota Kirloskar Motor said the revised prices will come into effect from Sept. 22, 2025.

06 Sep 2025, 05:21 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
GST Rate Cuts, Toyota Kirloskar
GST Rate Cuts: (Photo: Toyota Bharat)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said it is reducing prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 3.49 lakh to pass on the benefits of GST rate cut to customers.

The revised prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

'As a transparent and customer-centric company, we are pleased to pass on these benefits to our customers,' Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement Varinder Wadhwa said in a statement.

Price of Glanza hatchback is expected to come down by up to Rs 85,300, Taisor by Rs 1.11 lakh, Rumion by Rs 48,700, Hyryder by Rs 65,400, Crysta by Rs 1.8 lakh, Hycross by Rs 1.15 lakh and Fortuner by Rs 3.49 lakh.

Similarly, Legender price is expected to reduce by Rs 3.34 lakh, Hilux by Rs 2.52 lakh, Camry by Rs 1.01 lakh and Vellfire by Rs 2.78 lakh, TKM said.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT