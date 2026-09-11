Video: Robots Join China's Police Force As Autonomous Machines Take On Street Patrols And Emergency Duties

China is expanding the use of humanoid and other intelligent robotic systems to support police officers in public safety, traffic management and urban operations, with deployments and trials reported in cities including Bantian area.

In the area, humanoid robots have reportedly joined human officers on foot patrols in commercial areas, where they can monitor public spaces, collect real-time visual information and assist with routine urban-management tasks. One such robot is about 1.38 meters tall and weighs roughly 40 kilograms, as per JFEED.

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The Bantian area has officially launched an automated, robot-powered police station, deploying an advanced fleet of humanoid robots, drone surveillance, autonomous patrol cars, and robotic dogs.

Viral footage showing humanoid robots patrolling alongside human officers highlights the recent law enforcement trials in different parts of China.

The robotic systems are also being used in crowded public spaces and tourist areas, particularly during peak periods. Their functions include delivering public-safety messages, providing directions, monitoring busy intersections and assisting with crowd management.

According to authorities, the robotic workforce is intended to assist human officers rather than replace them, taking over repetitive assignments to free up personnel for high-priority cases. This rollout underscores China's accelerating integration of practical humanoid robotics into municipal operations.

Earlier, in Wuhu, Anhui Province, and Hangzhou, humanoid traffic-police robots, including systems such as the Wuyou Zhijing R001, have been tested or deployed to help regulate busy roads as traffic management is another major application.

Equipped with cameras and other sensors, including LiDAR and millimeter-wave radar, the robots can observe surrounding traffic, direct vehicles using gestures, identify certain violations and issue voice warnings. A humanoid robot has stepped in to direct traffic, equipped with AI visual recognition, the robot can scan and analyse its surrounding environment, Shenzhen authorities said.

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A recent Reuters report revealed that the Chinese military is exploring humanoid robots for patrols, logistics, urban operations, and high-risk missions.

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