U.S. Announces Key Pact On Supply Chain Resilience Under Indo-Pacific

The U.S. on Thursday announced that a key agreement on supply chain resilience under the Indo-Pacific economic framework involving 14 partner nations, including India, Japan and Australia, will come into force on Feb. 24.

01 Feb 2024, 05:02 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

U.S Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the pact will facilitate a collaborative approach to strengthen supply chains and prevent potential disruptions.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity agreement relating to supply chain resilience will enter into force on Feb. 24.

"This is a critical step in bringing the landmark, first-of-its kind agreement into action and promoting coordination among the IPEF partners on building resilient, efficient, productive, sustainable, transparent, diversified, secure, fair, and inclusive supply chains," it said.

