UNGA Votes In Favor Of Palestine's Full UN Membership, India Supports

Earlier this month, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj had said that while Palestine’s application for membership at the UN was not approved by the Security Council because of the veto in the UNSC, “I would like to state here at the very outset that in keeping with India's long-standing position, we hope that this would be reconsidered in due course and that Palestine’s endeavour to become a member of the United Nations will get endorsed'.