Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot Dies in Air Crash at Age 69

Claude Guillemot, who co-founded French video-game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment SA with his brothers in 1986, has died, according to the company. He was 69.

“Ubisoft was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chairman of Guillemot Corp., in an accident,” the company said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. No further statements will be made at this time.”

Guillemot perished Friday in a plane crash in La Baule, a resort town on France's Atlantic coast that was scheduled to host an air show this weekend, the newspaper Ouest-France reported.

He was one of two people aboard the twin-engine Cessna 421 plane, the newspaper reported. Both passengers died in the incident, Ouest-France said.

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Guillemot, a Ubisoft shareholder, was chairman of Guillemot Corp., which makes entertainment hardware and accessories including the Hercules and Thrustmaster brands.

He held a master's degree in economic science from France's University of Rennes. His brother Yves is chief executive of Ubisoft.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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