Trump Appoints Dan Scavino As White House personnel Office Head

Business NewsWorldTrump Appoints Dan Scavino As White House personnel Office Head
12 Oct 2025, 11:03 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Trump announced Scavino's appointment in a post on Truth Social. (Photo source: AP/PTI)
US President Donald Trump has appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino to head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, the president announced on Sunday.

Scavino replaces Sergio Gor, who was confirmed by the Senate as the next US Ambassador to India. Gor is currently on a six-day India visit.

Trump announced Scavino's appointment in a post on Truth Social.

"I am pleased to announce that the great Dan Scavino, in addition to remaining Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, will head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, replacing Sergio Gor, who did a wonderful job in that position, and will now become the Ambassador to India."

Scavino will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government, 'a very big and important position", Trump said.

"Congratulations Dan, you will do a fantastic job!!!" he added.

The Presidential Personnel Office oversees the selection process for presidential appointments and works to recruit candidates to serve the president in departments and agencies throughout the Executive Branch, according to the White House website.

