Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US Had Accused Employer Of Racism: 'Faced A Lot Of Hostility'

Mohammed Nizamuddin, a 30-year-old software professional from Mahabubnagar, Telangana, was shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California, earlier this month following a reported altercation with his roommate.

Two weeks ago, in a social media post on LinkedIn, he had accused the company he worked at of being racially discriminatory. Nizamuddin Mohammed wrote, "I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice."

"today I decided to raise my voice against all odds. Enough is enough, white supremacy, racist white American mentality has to end," he had added.

Mohammed, who resided in Santa Clara, California, United States, said that he "faced a lot of hostility, poor, unacceptable environment, racial discrimination, and racial harassment. In addition to that the company committed a salary fraud."

Mohammed had claimed that he was not paid fairly, not in accordance to DOL wage-levels. The company altogether wrongfully terminated his employment, he had added.

He further said that it did not end there. "They continued their harassment, discrimination and intimidating behavior by the help of a racist detective and team."

He accused the company of poisoning his food. "My food was poisoned and now I am being evicted out of my current residence for fighting against unjust."

He marked his colleagues, employer, client, detective and their community altogether are the main aggressors.

"They are the trouble makers and oppressors behind the current chaos, not me. It is happening with me today, and it can happen with anyone tomorrow."

"I ask the world to do the needful in demanding justice against the oppression and wrong-doings of people involved. I totally understand I am no saint, but they need to understand they are no God," he had added.