PM Modi Meets Australia's Albanese; Discusses Cooperation In Defence, Critical Minerals

PM Modi met Albanese hours after he arrived in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

21 Nov 2025, 10:59 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
PM Modi met Albanese hours after he arrived in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. (Image: MEA/)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in in Johannesburg and the two leaders took stock of progress in cooperation in diverse areas, including defence and security, critical minerals, trade & investment and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi met Albanese hours after he arrived in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

'Both leaders expressed satisfaction on substantial deepening and diversification of our ties as we mark 5 years of - Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

He said that the two leaders took stock of progress in cooperation in diverse areas, including defence and security, critical minerals, trade & investment, education and people-to-people contacts, and discussed ways to further expand multifaceted bilateral cooperation in these and new areas. 'They also committed to strengthen global fight against terrorism,' he said.

Albanese expressed condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Delhi and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indians were killed.

'We have much to discuss, and our relationship is very strong,' he said. 'I think the economic relationship we can strengthen further, and our defence and security ties are also very important going forward. And I look forward to our discussion today,' Albanese added.

Later, in a social media post, Albanese said Australia and India are 'great friends and partners'.

'From trade, defence and security to education and clean energy our relationship is fundamentally important. Wonderful to catch up with my friend Prime Minister Modi ahead of the G20 Summit,' he added.

A day earlier, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi, and they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and progress under different pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two ministers co-chaired the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) in Delhi.

The two ministers also exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and affirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

