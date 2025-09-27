LPG Tanker With 24 Pakistanis Onboard Attacked By Israeli Drone, Detained By Houthis: Minister

A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker with 27 crew members, including 24 Pakistanis, was attacked by an Israeli drone and detained by Houthis earlier this month, Pakistan's interior minister said on Saturday.

The tanker and its crew were later released, minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement on X.

The tanker was targeted on September 17 while it was docked at the Ras Issa port in Yemen, Naqvi said.

He said that an LPG tank had exploded following the attack, but the crew managed to extinguish the fire.