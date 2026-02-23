Israel Designates Five Palestinian News Outlets As 'Terrorist' Organisations, Alleges Hamas Links

The Israeli Defence Ministry has issued a military order, wherein it has designated at least five Palestinian local media outlets as “terrorist” organisations, alleging they have links to Hamas, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

According to reports, the order has been issued by the Defence Ministry of Israel, Israel Katz. The order issued has targeted Al Asima News, Auds Plus, Alquds Albawsala, Maraj, and Maydan Alquds news outlets. The order has alleged that these outlets are used to incite unrest, particularly in Jerusalem. The order, Al Jazeera reports, is in continuation of Israel's crackdown on freedom of speech, which media monitors and rights groups continue to highlight.

The Killing Of Journalists in Gaza

Since the war started in October 2023, more than 300 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza, according to Shireen.ps, a monitoring website named after Al Jazeera's veteran correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank back in 2022.

According to the report, the Israeli authorities have continued cracking down on Palestinian journalists in Gaza since the beginning of the war. Foreign journalists have been barred from entering Gaza, and a small number of journalists have been embedded with the Israeli army to report. Only last month, a 90-day extension was announced on an existing ban on Al Jazeera operations, blocking broadcasting and internet companies from carrying the network's content.

