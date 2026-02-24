Iran And US Closer To War? Diplomatic Talks To Military Build-Up — Here's All You Need To Know

The United States appears to be edging closer to a major military confrontation in the Middle East, with officials signalling that developments in the coming days could prove decisive. According to US digital media platform Axios, any American military operation targeting Iran would not resemble last month's limited strike in Venezuela.

Instead, sources told the outlet, it would likely be a sustained campaign lasting several weeks, akin to a full-scale war. Sources further indicated that such action could unfold as a joint US-Israeli effort.

Diplomatic Talks

Amid the escalating rhetoric, diplomatic channels remain open for now. According to NBC News, the US and Iran are expected to hold another round of talks as early as Thursday, February 26. Senior Trump administration officials have made it clear that Tehran must agree to significant concessions on its nuclear programme, including halting uranium enrichment, if it wishes to avoid possible military action.

The Hill reported that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, faces one of the most critical decisions in his more than three decades in power: whether to strike a deal with Trump that would drastically curtail Iran's nuclear ambitions or risk an all-out war with America and Israel.

Possible Strikes

Iran still has enough military strength to hit American targets and US allies in the region, reported NBC News. Former US officials, foreign diplomats and regional analysts say such retaliation could hurt the global economy and drag the region into a longer conflict if Washington launches a strike.

Joseph Votel, a retired US Army general who led American forces in the Middle East during Trump's first term, told NBC News that Iran could try to strike oil refineries in Persian Gulf countries. He said such a move would be aimed at pulling more nations into the crisis and turning it into a longer, more drawn-out conflict.

Targeted Attacks

One of the central flashpoints remains Iran's stockpile of roughly 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity. According to The Hill, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in October 2025 that such a quantity could enable Iran to produce 10 nuclear bombs.

Against this backdrop, NBC News reported that Trump is reviewing a spectrum of military responses should diplomacy fail, from narrowly focused strikes on nuclear and missile facilities to a more expansive campaign aimed at weakening or even toppling Iran's leadership.

The US has already reinforced its military posture in the region. Axios reported that more than 150 US military cargo flights have transported weapons systems and ammunition to the Middle East, while around 50 additional fighter jets, including F-35s, F-22s and F-16s, are being deployed. Air defence systems have also been strengthened in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Official Positions Harden

Despite the intensifying military preparations, both sides have publicly maintained a commitment to dialogue. Iran and the US resumed discussions over Tehran's nuclear programme in Oman earlier this month, followed by a second round in Geneva on Feb. 17. Though both governments described the exchanges in broadly positive terms, no substantive breakthrough was achieved, Al Jazeera reported.

Another round of talks is expected on Feb. 26. Tehran has reiterated that it seeks a diplomatic resolution, but has warned of consequences if Washington resorts to force. On Feb. 23, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, stated that any US military action would amount to an “act of aggression” and would be met with a response.

Trump, for his part, has left the door open to military options. Speaking to reporters on Feb. 20, he said he was considering limited action if Iran failed to reach an agreement.

India Urges Nationals To Exit Iran

Indian authorities have urged their citizens in Iran to leave the country without delay. In its latest advisory, the Indian Embassy called on nationals to “leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights.” The directive applies to all Indians currently in the country, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists.

Emergency helpline numbers issued by the Embassy of India in Tehran are +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; and +989932179359.

Assistance is also available through email at cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

In addition, all Indian nationals in Iran have been requested to register with the Indian Embassy.

