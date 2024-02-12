NDTV ProfitWorldIndia Welcomes Release Of Eight Jailed Former Indian Naval Personnel By Qatar
ADVERTISEMENT

India Welcomes Release Of Eight Jailed Former Indian Naval Personnel By Qatar

India welcomes the release of eight jailed former Indian naval personnel by Qatar.

12 Feb 2024, 08:54 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Emiliano Bar/ Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Emiliano Bar/ Unsplash)

Eight former Indian naval personnel, who were languishing in a jail in Qatar, were released by Qatari authorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India welcomed the decision.

"The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar," the MEA said.

"Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals," it said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT