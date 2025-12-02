Imran Khan's Sister Allowed To Visit Him In Adiala Jail Days After Death Rumours: Report

Ozma Khan, sister of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been allowed to visit her brother in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

Her visit comes in the backdrop of speculations around Imran Khan's health, with rumours spread on social media about his alleged assassination inside the prison.

Khan, imprisoned after facing corruption charges, is alive and has been permitted to meet his sister, the report stated.

Last month, all three of his sisters - Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan - claimed that they were assaulted after asking to meet with the former PM, following which speculations around his health and possible death intensified. Before this, Khan had not been seen for 25 days.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which has been banned by the military-backed Shehbaz Sharif government, said Khan's sisters and supporters were sitting outside the jail when police personnel "pounced on them" and "brutally assaulted" them for what they said was "their crime of seeking a meeting with Imran Khan".

The party had also called for an impartial probe into the "brutal" police assault on Khan's sisters and supporters outside the Adiala Jail.

Khan's family alleged the police violence was carried out without provocation in a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar.

Once a world cup winning cricketer, Imran Khan who is now 72 years of age has been incarcerated since August 2023.

Apart from this, an anti-terror court in Pakistan on Monday had rejected one of the Khan sisters, Aleema Khan's petition for dropping terror charges against her. The charges were part of a case filed against her and 11 others for allegedly participating in a protest in November 2024 called by PTI founder Imran Khan.

These participants were accused of illegal protests, chanting of anti-government slogans, vandalism, and stone-pelting.

Following this, Aleema had moved an anti-terror court based in Rawalpindi, appealing for exclusion of of terrorism charges under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act but had it declined by Justice Amjad Ali Shah, who held that Section 7 is valid.