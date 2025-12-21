Imran Khan Calls For Protests In Pakistan After 17-Year Jail Sentence

“I have sent a message to (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister) Sohail Afridi to prepare for the street movement. The entire nation will have to rise for its rights,” he said, and added: “Struggle is worship, and I am even ready to embrace martyrdom for the true freedom of Pakistan!” He argued that the latest sentence did not come as a surprise and asked his legal team to move the high court against the decision.