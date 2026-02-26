'Imran Khan Facing Threat To Life': Ex-PM's Sister Levels Big Charge Against Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

Fresh allegations by the family of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan have added to the political tensions surrounding his incarceration, with his sister claiming that there are serious threats to his life in jail.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan alleged that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir intends to harm her brother, an accusation that further sharpens the already fraught relationship between Khan and the country's military establishment.

Recalling her last meeting with the jailed leader, Aleema said that her brother told her, “'You know, Asim Munir is going to kill me in jail,'” Geo News reported.

She added that the family had initially chosen not to make the claim public due to the seriousness of the allegation. “We don't want to say these things, that Imran Khan is going to be killed in jail,” she said, explaining that they were uncomfortable levelling such grave accusations without clear evidence.

Aleema also raised concerns over Khan's health, questioning how someone she described as “perfectly healthy” could begin experiencing medical issues while in custody. According to her, some doctors had privately suggested that unexplained complications could potentially point to “slow poisoning.”

She acknowledged that no medical documentation has been provided to substantiate the claim, but said the family had been told “many times” that the possibility could not be ruled out.

Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in custody since August 2023 following convictions in multiple cases, including corruption charges. He has denied all allegations, maintaining that the cases are politically motivated and part of a broader vendetta. His relations with Pakistan's military establishment deteriorated during his tenure and worsened after he was removed from office through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022.

Separately, Geo News reported that Khan's health concerns were placed before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a report submitted by his counsel and court-appointed amicus curiae, Barrister Salman Safdar. According to the report, Khan was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad for treatment of a diagnosed eye condition.

Hospital authorities confirmed that he received a second dose of an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection as part of his ongoing treatment.

Amid the growing controversy, Aleema Khan said the family is demanding that Imran Khan undergo a transparent medical examination at a reputable hospital by independent specialists, in the presence of his personal physician, to address concerns over his health and safety.

