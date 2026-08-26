Hormuz Flashpoint: Iranian Warship Confronts Indian Oil Tanker

An Iranian warship confronted an Indian oil tanker attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Fars news agency reported, citing a developing incident in the strategically vital waterway.

According to Fars, the large Iranian warship intercepted the Indian-flagged oil tanker HAANA as it attempted to pass through the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, also known as the Oman corridor.

The tanker was reportedly deterred from continuing after receiving a warning from the Iranian warship, Fars said.

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The report added that no vessel traffic had been observed on the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz in the preceding 24 hours.

The development comes amid continued tensions over the crucial shipping channel, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and natural gas supplies from Gulf producers pass during normal conditions.

Al-Jazeera reported that Tehran and Oman reached an agreement on a temporary maritime route for ships travelling through the strategically vital waterway.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on Tuesday that the temporary route had been agreed with Oman. However, he warned that the Strait of Hormuz would not fully reopen until the United States fulfils its commitments under an interim peace agreement signed in June, which has since lapsed.

An IRGC spokesperson, cited by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, said Tehran and Muscat had also reached agreements on their respective shares of the Strait of Hormuz waters and revenues generated from the waterway.

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“We entered into negotiations with Oman about a month ago and have reached results that have been accepted by both sides,” the spokesperson said.

US President Donald Trump has said both economic and military pressure on Iran are proving effective, while signalling that Washington is in no rush to negotiate with Tehran.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Trump said he had “no time schedule” and was “not in a hurry” when asked about negotiations with Iran.

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