Chile, India In Talks To Resolve Market Access Issue For Indian Fruits

Chile and India agreed to work towards resolving market access issues for Indian mangoes and pomegranates on Tuesday, while exploring opportunities to expand trade in various agricultural products.

Chilean Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela and India's Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur held bilateral talks in the national capital, focusing on important areas of mutual interest and collaboration in the agriculture sector.

Valenzuela welcomed India's proposal to establish a task force to address market access and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) concerns raised by the Indian side, an official statement said.

SPS measures are laws, regulations, and procedures that governments use to protect the health of humans, animals, and plants from risks. These risks can come from the spread of pests and diseases. They can also arise from additives, toxins, and contaminants in food and feed.

The Chilean minister expressed interest in importing Indian bananas and basmati rice, while also suggesting the inclusion of walnuts, fruits, and vegetables in the existing list of traded agricultural products.

Thakur reaffirmed India's commitment to addressing SPS issues under the existing MoU and highlighted and encouraged exploring opportunities to expand trade in products such as roses, garlic, and kidney beans.

The ministers discussed the implementation of MoUs on agricultural cooperation, the horticulture action plan, and e-certification of phytosanitary certificates.

They also addressed agricultural challenges in both countries and explored opportunities to boost bilateral agricultural trade.

Both sides underscored the importance of sustainable practices and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the agricultural partnership.

The meeting was attended by Chilean officials, including Ambassador Juan Angulo, and senior officers from India's agriculture ministry.

