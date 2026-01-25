Get App
'Buy Canadian': Mark Carney Counters After Trump's 100% Tariff Warning Over China Deal

This is a direct response to US President Donald Trump, who levelled a threat on its neighbour this past weekend.

  • Canadian PM Mark Carney urges buying Canadian goods to boost self-reliance.
  • Carney announced the Buy Canadian policy to support local businesses and workers.
  • US President Trump threatened 100% tariffs if Canada partners economically with China.
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Amid growing tension between the United States and its neighbours, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called for the localisation of products and self-reliance on Canadian goods, stressing that the nation needs to 'buy Canadian' and 'focus on what we can control'.

Carney delivered the message on social platform X, posting a video where he emphasised the need for Canadian sovereignty and self-reliance. "To focus on what we can control'. You are choosing to put your hard-earned dollars behind Canadian businesses and Canadian workers. Canada's new government is doing the same — with our new ‘Buy Canadian' policy," he said. 

This is a direct response to US President Donald Trump, who levelled a threat on its neighbour this past weekend, announcing steep tariffs of up to 100% if Canada goes ahead and pursues economic deals with China.

In a post on his own platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken."

"China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added. 

Canadian Prime Minister Carney is more than aware of the threats levelled by Trump. As a result of his policies, the Carney administration unveiled the Buy Canadian Policy in December 2025, with a focus on the Canadian local industry and economy.

Tension between the United States and Canada has soured further following Canada's opposition to Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defence system over Greenland. 

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

