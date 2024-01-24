Saudi Arabia Prepares To Open Liquor Store, But Only For Diplomats
Saudi Arabia is about to open its first liquor shop in decades as it increasingly loosens social restrictions - but alcohol will only be sold to diplomats.
The kingdom plans to open the licensed shop in the coming weeks in Riyadh, where non-Muslim diplomats will be allowed to buy alcohol, according to foreign officials in the Saudi capital, who are familiar with the matter.
The diplomats will need to get clearance through a mobile app administered by Saudi authorities and will be subject to limits on how much they can purchase, the people said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. The store will be located at the Diplomatic Quarter, in the southwest of the Saudi capital where most diplomats live and work.
Historically in Saudi Arabia — a Muslim country where Islamic clergy wields significant influence over daily life and how laws are implemented — alcohol has only been sold on the black market or obtained by diplomatic mail as its consumption is strictly forbidden in Islam.
Liquor was banned across the country after an intoxicated Saudi Prince shot a British diplomat in the 1950s following a party at the embassy.
Rumors have long swirled that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was making moves toward allowing alcohol as part of his Vision 2030 plans to diversify Saudi Arabia away from oil and into industries like entertainment and tourism. It had previously been reported that wine, cocktails and champagne may be allowed at his crown jewel megaproject on the Red Sea, dubbed Neom.
But government officials have previously denied any plans to start selling alcohol in the country as part of a push to attract more foreign tourists.
The government’s Center of International Communication said a new regulatory framework was being introduced to “counter the illicit trade of alcohol goods and products received by diplomatic missions.”
