Medina Accident: 42 Indians Feared Dead After Bus Collides With Diesel Tanker In Saudi Arabia

In a tragic accident, at least 42 Indians are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near the city of Medina on Monday, according to local media in Saudi Arabia.

The passengers are believed to be Indian nationals, primarily hailing from the city of Hyderabad, though official confirmations are still awaited.

Telangana government claims it has established contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh following the reports, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy having alerted officials in New Delhi and asked them to work in close coordination with embassy authorities to verify details and provide assistance.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also confirmed the tragic accident and has asked for help from authorities.

"Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire. I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and he assured me that they are gathering information about the matter," Owaisi said.