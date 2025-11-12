TS SSC Exam Time Table 2026: BSE Telangana Likely To Release Class 10 Date Sheet Soon — Steps To Download

Telangana Board of School Education (BSE) is expected to release the TS SSC Class 10 exam timetable for the 2025-26 academic session soon. Once released, students can download the exam schedule from the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students are advised to visit the official website to get the latest updates on the exam schedule and other details.

Telangana SSC exams consist of an external assessment of 80% and an internal assessment of 20%. Total marks for each subject are 100.

The Telangana board class 10 exam date sheet is expected in late November or early December.

Once released, the PDF of the schedule can be downloaded and saved for future reference. It will include subject-wise exam dates, timings and other important instructions for candidates.

Generally, the board examines two shifts. The first shift is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The second shift runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Telangana SSC grading system categorises students based on their scores. Grade A is awarded for a score of 750 or more, B for 600–749, C for 500–599, and D for 350–499. For general category students, passing requires 35% overall and in each subject, while students in the PWD category need at least 25% to pass.

The TS SSC board exam is now held for six subjects instead of 11. The six papers for which TS SSC Board Exams 2026 will be held are English, General Science, Mathematics, Hindi, Social Science, and Telugu.