Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On October 11?

All scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks across India will remain closed for several days in October due to regional festivals and regular weekend holidays. With upcoming festivals like Diwali, banking services across many states and Union Territories will be available for limited days.

Since today is the 2nd Saturday of the month, banks across the country will remain closed on October 10.

On these days, not just banks but government offices, schools and many public institutions will also remain shut in different states and UTs.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks remain closed on scheduled dates on account of regional festivals and national holidays or other designated days. This month, a total of 21 bank holidays, including weekend closures, are lined up, according to the RBI holiday calendar. These include 13 festive holidays across states and UTs and scheduled holidays on two alternative Saturdays and all Sundays.

Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, every month.

While physical bank branches are closed on these days, online and mobile banking services will continue to function normally. On all bank holidays, customers can access internet banking, UPI payments, online fund transfers and ATM services. Customers should check the regional holiday calendar of the local branch before visiting the bank.