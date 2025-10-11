Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On October 11?
Bank Holiday Today: Banks generally remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, every month.
All scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks across India will remain closed for several days in October due to regional festivals and regular weekend holidays. With upcoming festivals like Diwali, banking services across many states and Union Territories will be available for limited days.
Since today is the 2nd Saturday of the month, banks across the country will remain closed on October 10.
On these days, not just banks but government offices, schools and many public institutions will also remain shut in different states and UTs.
As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks remain closed on scheduled dates on account of regional festivals and national holidays or other designated days. This month, a total of 21 bank holidays, including weekend closures, are lined up, according to the RBI holiday calendar. These include 13 festive holidays across states and UTs and scheduled holidays on two alternative Saturdays and all Sundays.
While physical bank branches are closed on these days, online and mobile banking services will continue to function normally. On all bank holidays, customers can access internet banking, UPI payments, online fund transfers and ATM services. Customers should check the regional holiday calendar of the local branch before visiting the bank.
Full List Of Upcoming Bank Holidays In October 2025
October 18 | Saturday: Banks in Assam will be closed on Oct. 18 for the festival of Kati Bihu.
October 20 | Monday: Bank holidays will be observed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh (UT), Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi (NCT), Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh for Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi and Kali Puja.
October 21 | Tuesday: A bank holiday will be observed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Pooja.
October 22 | Wednesday: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for Diwali, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, and Laxmi Puja (Diwali).
October 23 | Thursday: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh on Oct. 23 for Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja Bhratridwitiya, and Ningol Chakkouba.
October 27 | Monday: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand on Oct. 27 for the Chath Puja (Evening Puja) festival.
October 28 | Tuesday: Banks will be closed in Bihar and Jharkhand on Oct. 28 for the Chath Puja (Morning Puja) festival.
October 31 | Friday: Banks will be closed in Gujarat on Oct. 31 to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday.