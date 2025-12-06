Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today, On December 6?
Banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, every month.
As 2025 comes to an end, information about bank holidays in the last month of the calendar year could help customers plan their financial transactions better. After a month that saw fewer holidays, banks across the nation will remain closed for a total of 18 days in December. Since today is Saturday, many people are wondering whether banks across India will remain open or closed.
Since today is the first Saturday of the month, banks across the nation will remain open and function as usual.
Banking Services Available Today
Customers can access all regular banking services, including:
Cash deposits and withdrawals
Cheque clearing
Passbook updates
Account-related modifications
In-Branch services and customer support
Online and mobile banking services will also be available round-the-clock (even on bank holidays)
December 2025 Bank Holidays
Banks across many states and Union Territories will remain suspended for multiple days in December due to public holidays and weekend closures. Apart from regular weekend closures, banks will also remain closed in many states on account of public holidays, as per the holiday calendar. Banks across all states and UTs will remain closed on December 25 for Christmas.
The RBI holiday list in December 2025 also includes the closure of bank branches on the second and fourth Saturdays and all four Sundays.
December 12- Holiday in Meghalaya for the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma
December 13- Bank closure on the second Saturday
December 18- Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya on the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham
December 19- Bank holiday in Goa on account of Goa Liberation Day
December 20- Losoong/Namsoong holiday in Sikkim and Goa
December 22- Losoong/Namsoong holiday in Sikkim
December 24- Christmas Eve holiday in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
December 25- Banks to remain closed in all states and Union Territories for Christmas
December 26- Christmas celebrations in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
December 27- Bank holiday on the fourth Saturday
December 30- Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya on the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah
December 31- New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa holiday in Mizoram and Manipur
December 7,14,21,28- Bank closure on all Sundays
Reserve Bank of India releases the list of bank holidays at the beginning of every calendar year. As per the calendar, banks remain closed on national holidays and regional festivals, apart from the closure on all Sundays and two Saturdays every month.
The RBI categorises bank holidays into three sections: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The holiday schedule varies across states, depending on the regional festivals.
Disclaimer: Bank holidays in India are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and vary by state and city based on regional festivals. Customers are requested to check the state or city official holidays provided by their bank or the RBI to confirm the exact holiday schedule for their local branch.