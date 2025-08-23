Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today, August 23? Check Holiday List Here

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, the second and fourth Saturdays of every month are designated as holidays for both scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks.

According to the RBI guidelines, banks remain operational on the first, third and, where applicable, the fifth Saturday of every month. Additionally, banks are closed on all Sundays and scheduled holidays.

So, all banks across India will remain closed on August 23.

As per the RBI’s holiday calendar, three holidays are scheduled next week. On August 25, banks will remain closed in Assam on the occasion of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

To mark Ganesh Puja, banks will remain closed on August 27 in Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

Further, banks will be closed in Odisha and Goa on August 28, on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, on account of the festival of Nuakhai.