Pakistan Faces Backlash For Sending Expired Relief Supplies To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka, Deletes Post On X
Images shared by the Pakistan High Commission Sri Lanka drew sharp criticism on social media, with many users calling the gesture reckless and insulting amid a humanitarian crisis.
Pakistan has sparked controversy by sending relief supplies that were expired by a year to Sri Lanka during the ongoing Cyclone Ditwah disaster.
The aid was dispatched via air and sea, but viral photos revealed that the shipment — intended to support Sri Lanka’s rescue and relief efforts — included unusable expired items such as medical supplies and food.
Some even questioned whether the aid was genuine or simply old stock being dumped on a beleaguered neighbour.
Hi @PakinSriLanka, Just noticed youâre sending EXPIRED relief materials to Sri Lanka. https://t.co/xEVfHSoLra pic.twitter.com/o7KOx93Nsi— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 2, 2025
Pakistan is sending 1 year expired materials to flood prone Sri Lanka because Buddhists are kafirs. Itâs better to die of hunger than die because of poison. https://t.co/E7mowo6X5M pic.twitter.com/WRMxDnoGcE— Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) December 2, 2025
Pakistan sending expired aid to Sri Lanka ð¤£— Viktor (@desishitposterr) December 1, 2025
This is not new - Pakistan has either recycled aid received from other countries or sent expired aid in the past as well. pic.twitter.com/5FGoBQGV3V
The Pakistan High Commission Sri Lanka account deleted the post two days after sharing it on social media platform X.
Sri Lanka is already reeling from one of the worst natural disasters in decades, with thousands displaced, infrastructure damaged, and urgent shortages of safe food and medical supplies.
By sending expired aid, Pakistan’s gesture of solidarity has instead become a subject of widespread condemnation, prompting immediate concern within both the Disaster Management Centre and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
India Helps Sri Lanka In Rescue Efforts
India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, along with the Indian Air Force, continue to assist Sri Lankan authorities to save precious lives on a war footing.
India sent two urban search and rescue teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force personnel to the Island nation under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Two Chetak helicopters on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant also joined the rescue efforts.
Two transport aircraft of the IAF – C-130J and IL-76 – delivered nearly 21 tonnes of relief material in Colombo on Saturday as part of India's humanitarian assistance extended to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu.
The Indian Navy’s INS Sukanya on Monday entered the eastern port of Trincomalee carrying several tonnes of relief supplies, the Sri Lankan Navy said.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s office on Monday announced setting up a special fund with public and private sector participation to help recover from the devastation caused by catastrophic floods and landslides.
The World Bank has been commissioned to conduct a Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE). The UK announced USD 890,000 of urgent humanitarian support to help deliver emergency supplies and life-saving care.
China announced a million USD cash donation and 10 million Renminbi worth of relief supplies.
Australia said a million Australian dollars would be committed to provide urgent relief for affected communities.
Nepal said USD 200,000 would be released for relief and recovery operations.
The death toll due to floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rose to 390 by 6 p.m. on Monday, the Disaster Management Centre said.