Nithin Kamath Lauds Sibling Nikhil's Podcast: Odds Of Success Higher When You Build Around What You Love
Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, gave a big shout-out to his brother Nikhil Kamath for the latter's podcasting skills, especially in the wake of his high-profile interview with tech billionaire Elon Musk.
In a post on X, Nithin wrote, "Nik has been on a roll, and for someone who started 50 episodes ago and does it as a side gig, he has really improved over time. Full pro-podcaster he has become."
He added that Nikhil's dedication demonstrates "the odds of success are much higher when you build things around what you love."
Nithin highlighted his brother's natural attributes that have contributed to his podcasting success. He said that Nikhil is "curious, looks good, listens, and speaks well," adding that the timing of the podcast launch was also fortuitous, coming when podcasting in India was just gaining momentum.
He further reflected on the insights shared by Musk during the conversation, which touched on creating value, contributing to society and finding fulfilment through meaningful work rather than merely chasing financial gains.
Quoting what Musk said, Nithin wrote, "I'm a big fan of anyone who wants to build. Anyone who aims to make more than they take has my respect. That's really the core principle: strive to be a net contributor to society. It's similar to the pursuit of happiness. If you want to create something valuable or financially successful, the goal shouldn't be the money itself. Instead, focus on providing genuinely useful products and services. When you do that, the financial rewards tend to follow naturally."
"Just like happiness—you don’t chase it directly; you pursue the things that lead to it: fulfilling work, learning, friendships, loved ones. The happiness is a byproduct," he added.
Nithin concluded by highlighting what Musk said on the principle for entrepreneurs and creators. "Are you creating value? That's what matters. Make more than you take."
In the latest episode of the 'People by WTF' podcast, Elon Musk and Nikhil Kamath explored a wide range of topics. Musk also revealed his family's India connection, sharing his partner, Shivon Zilis, is "half-Indian" and that one of their children carries the middle name 'Sekhar' in honour of Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. S Chandrasekhar, an Indian-American astrophysicist, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 for his theoretical work on the physical processes that shape the structure and evolution of stars.