Nithin Kamath Lauds Sibling Nikhil's Podcast: Odds Of Success Higher When You Build Around What You Love

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, gave a big shout-out to his brother Nikhil Kamath for the latter's podcasting skills, especially in the wake of his high-profile interview with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

In a post on X, Nithin wrote, "Nik has been on a roll, and for someone who started 50 episodes ago and does it as a side gig, he has really improved over time. Full pro-podcaster he has become."

He added that Nikhil's dedication demonstrates "the odds of success are much higher when you build things around what you love."

Nithin highlighted his brother's natural attributes that have contributed to his podcasting success. He said that Nikhil is "curious, looks good, listens, and speaks well," adding that the timing of the podcast launch was also fortuitous, coming when podcasting in India was just gaining momentum.

He further reflected on the insights shared by Musk during the conversation, which touched on creating value, contributing to society and finding fulfilment through meaningful work rather than merely chasing financial gains.