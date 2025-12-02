Netflix Ends Casting On Most Smart TVs: Is Your Device Still Compatible? Check New Streaming Rules

Streaming giant Netflix has introduced changes to its policies, which could impact the availability of ‘cast’ buttons on some devices. The 'cast' button is an icon in the Netflix app that allows the user to send content from a smartphone, tablet, or computer to a TV and other compatible devices.

“If you're looking to cast from your mobile device to your TV or a device connected to your TV, check the list of compatible devices below. If it isn't listed, you'll need to use a physical remote to navigate the Netflix app,” the platform clarified in a blog post.

Netflix said that if users want to cast from their mobile phones to a TV or a connected device, they should first check the list of compatible devices. Netflix supports casting to certain devices only, including Chromecast 3rd generation or older (which do not have a physical remote), Google Nest Hub Smart Display and select cast-enabled Vizio and Compal TVs. For other devices, users are required to ‘use a physical remote to navigate the Netflix app’, the OTT giant said.

Earlier, several users took to social media to point out that Netflix has removed support for casting from its mobile app to most TVs, including Chromecast with Google TV and Google TV Streamer devices. According to a report by Android Authority, the move left many Chromecast users with Google TV and Google TV Streamer users frustrated. The change seems to have rolled out recently, with users noticing the missing Cast button in the Netflix app over the past few weeks.

For users having compatible devices and still not able to find the button, Netflix suggested checking the device. “Make sure your TV or casting device is compatible with Netflix. Also, both your mobile device and the TV must be on the same Wi-Fi network. If you are using an ad-supported Netflix plan, casting or mirroring to your TV is not available,” it said.