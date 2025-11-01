Mobile Phones Worth Rs 24 Lakh Stolen At Enrique Iglesias Concert In Mumbai

At least 73 mobile phones collectively worth Rs 23.85 lakh were stolen during pop singer Enrique Iglesias' jam-packed concert in Mumbai, police said on Friday.

Police have registered seven First Information Reports (FIRs) about the thefts at the concert which took place at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday evening.

The minimum ticket for the concert was Rs 7,000.

The complainants in the theft cases included a makeup artist, hotelier, students, a journalist and also businessmen.