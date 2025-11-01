Business NewsTrendingMobile Phones Worth Rs 24 Lakh Stolen At Enrique Iglesias Concert In Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile Phones Worth Rs 24 Lakh Stolen At Enrique Iglesias Concert In Mumbai

At least 73 mobile phones collectively worth Rs 23.85 lakh were stolen during pop singer Enrique Iglesias' jam-packed concert in Mumbai.

01 Nov 2025, 04:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai: Global music sensation and Grammy Award winner Enrique Iglesias performs during his concert, in Mumbai on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 (Photo: Satyajit Desai/PTI)</p></div>
Mumbai: Global music sensation and Grammy Award winner Enrique Iglesias performs during his concert, in Mumbai on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 (Photo: Satyajit Desai/PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

At least 73 mobile phones collectively worth Rs 23.85 lakh were stolen during pop singer Enrique Iglesias' jam-packed concert in Mumbai, police said on Friday.

Police have registered seven First Information Reports (FIRs) about the thefts at the concert which took place at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday evening.

The minimum ticket for the concert was Rs 7,000.

The complainants in the theft cases included a makeup artist, hotelier, students, a journalist and also businessmen.

Global music sensation and Grammy Award winner, Enrique Iglesias, took thousands of fans into a sea of nostalgia with his classic hits like 'Hero' and 'Bailamos' with his debut performance in Mumbai.

The 50-year-old singer captivated over 25,000 fans with his performance spread over 90 minutes in the commercial hub of Mumbai.

ALSO READ

Enrique Iglesias Concert In Mumbai: Bailamos Singer Thanks Fans For Love
Opinion
Enrique Iglesias Concert In Mumbai: Bailamos Singer Thanks Fans For Love
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT