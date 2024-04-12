Jallianwala Bagh Massacre 105th Anniversary: Why It's Important To Remember This Historical Event

Jallianwala Bagh is believed to have been the private property of Bhai Himmat Singh and his family.

India started facing the impact of World War I through inflation, taxation, and loss of life (people who were a part of the British Army). Simultaneously, Britishers had to deal with the developing nationalist surge in India.

The British Legislative Council in London passed the Rowlatt Act in 1919 to squash the growing nationalist activities in India. This controversial Act empowered the British Army in India to arrest any individual suspected to be a part of revolutionary movements without any judicial review.

General Dyer, the acting military commander at Amritsar, had announced a ban on public gatherings on that day. However, Indian protestors were unaware of this notice. After praying at the Golden Temple, they had gathered to celebrate Baisakhi and protest against the arrest of Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin at Jallianwala Bagh.

Over 10,000 people had gathered to celebrate this occasion as well as to protest. When the General got to know, he, along with his troops, blocked the only exit of the garden. He then ordered his troops to open fire, which led to the death of innumerable innocent men, women and children.

Several people jumped into a nearby well to skip atrocities at the hands of the Britishers. After the incident, approximately 120 bodies were found in the well.

Officially, the British claimed 379 people had died, but the arms and ammunition used during the massacre indicated the toll was over 1,500 people.

The British Army fired for 10-12 minutes until the troops ran out of arms and ammunition. Several injured people were left unattended due to to the martial law and lost their lives.