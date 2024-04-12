Jallianwala Bagh Massacre 105th Anniversary: Why It's Important To Remember This Historical Event
This public garden is situated near the Golden Temple, in the heart of old Amritsar town.
The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre occurred on April 13, 1919, in Amritsar, Punjab. This incident serves as a reminder of the brutal atrocities of the British colonial rule.
On this dark day, several Indians lost their lives during an open fire commanded by Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer on a gathering at the Jallianwala Bagh, which used to be a house garden spread across 6.5 acres of land with only one exit. The British army charged at these innocent people with arms and ammunition, blocked the exit, and opened fire.
This public garden holds national significance for Indians. Let’s walk through the incident on the 105th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
History
Jallianwala Bagh is believed to have been the private property of Bhai Himmat Singh and his family.
India started facing the impact of World War I through inflation, taxation, and loss of life (people who were a part of the British Army). Simultaneously, Britishers had to deal with the developing nationalist surge in India.
The British Legislative Council in London passed the Rowlatt Act in 1919 to squash the growing nationalist activities in India. This controversial Act empowered the British Army in India to arrest any individual suspected to be a part of revolutionary movements without any judicial review.
General Dyer, the acting military commander at Amritsar, had announced a ban on public gatherings on that day. However, Indian protestors were unaware of this notice. After praying at the Golden Temple, they had gathered to celebrate Baisakhi and protest against the arrest of Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin at Jallianwala Bagh.
Over 10,000 people had gathered to celebrate this occasion as well as to protest. When the General got to know, he, along with his troops, blocked the only exit of the garden. He then ordered his troops to open fire, which led to the death of innumerable innocent men, women and children.
Several people jumped into a nearby well to skip atrocities at the hands of the Britishers. After the incident, approximately 120 bodies were found in the well.
Officially, the British claimed 379 people had died, but the arms and ammunition used during the massacre indicated the toll was over 1,500 people.
The British Army fired for 10-12 minutes until the troops ran out of arms and ammunition. Several injured people were left unattended due to to the martial law and lost their lives.
This year, on April 13, India will observe the 105th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The place is now a memorial to the people who sacrificed their lives.
What You Can See At Jallianwala Bagh
Udham Singh’s Statue: This statue was crafted outside Jallianwala Bagh to honour Udham Singh. He assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, as it was under his reign that this incident took place.
Bullet Marks: 36 bullet marks are highlighted in white paint on the red-brick wall towards the end of the park that symbolise the violence unleashed on innocent people.
Flame of Liberty: Rajendra Prasad, the then President of India, inaugurated the Jallianwala Bagh monument in 1961. The memorial honours the sacrifice of the martyrs. A tower-like red monument is designed in the shape of a flame around the well.
The Martyrs' Well: People jumped into the well during the massacre to escape the atrocities. After the massacre, 120 bodies were claimed from this well. Today, the well is surrounded with a wire mesh and a temple-like structure is built to preserve it.
Jallianwala Bagh Garden: Among the grassy lawns are sculpted bushes, in the shape of armed soldiers. The park has plaques at various spots that inform visitors about the historical importance of each spot.
The Martyrs' Gallery and Museum: This small exhibition room holds several photos, artists’ renditions, and documentaries from the event.
Light and Sound Show: People can visit the Jallianwala Bagh in the evening to watch the light and sound show. This 60-minute show is narrated from Udham Singh’s perspective and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has done the voiceover. The show begins at 7 PM during summers and 5 PM during winters.