Indian-Origin Tesla Owner Says Full Self-Driving Saved His Life After He Fainted On Freeway; Elon Musk Responds

An Indian-origin Tesla owner has claimed that his vehicle's Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature helped prevent a serious accident after he fainted during a medical emergency while driving on a freeway. The incident drew attention on X after the car owner, Rishi Vohra, shared a detailed account of what happened and received a response from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In his post on X, Vohra described what began as a routine drive quickly turned into a medical crisis. He wrote that he had unintentionally fasted for 17 hours and had taken some medicine, which led to a severe allergic reaction. According to him, his condition worsened rapidly while he was driving and speaking to his wife on the phone.

“My Tesla literally saved my life yesterday. What started as a normal drive turned terrifying fast. I unintentionally fasted for 17 hours, took some medicine, and had a severe allergic reaction. My body shut down — I passed out while driving on the freeway, mid-conversation with my wife on the phone,” he wrote.

Vohra said that the vehicle's FSD system was engaged at the time. He claimed that the car detected that he had lost consciousness through its driver monitoring system. “Thank God my Tesla had Full Self-Driving engaged. It detected I lost consciousness (thanks to the driver monitoring system), immediately slowed, activated hazards, and safely pulled over to the shoulder. No crash. No danger to anyone else on the road,” he stated.

He further explained that his wife realised something was wrong when he suddenly stopped responding during their phone conversation. She then used the Life360 app to alert emergency services. “My wife heard me go silent and knew something was wrong. She used @Life360 to alert emergency services — they located me within 5 minutes,” he wrote.

According to Vohra, emergency responders arrived quickly and attended to him. He added that after regaining some awareness, he told them he did not want to leave his vehicle on the freeway. “They attended to me enough for me to tell them, ‘I don't want to abandon my truck here on the freeway.' So the Tesla autonomously drove me the rest of the way to the ER,” he wrote.

He said he then walked into the emergency room, was admitted, and was stabilised overnight. “I walked in, got admitted, and they stabilized me overnight. I'm being discharged today — levels back to normal, feeling grateful and alive,” he added.

In his post, Vohra thanked his wife for staying calm and acting quickly, and also expressed appreciation for the Tesla team and Musk. “Huge thanks to my incredible wife for staying calm and acting fast, and to @elonmusk @Tesla @tesla for engineering cars that literally protect lives when the driver can't. This isn't just convenience—it's life-saving tech,” he wrote.

He also shared a subsequent post that included recordings captured by the car's onboard cameras during the incident.

Musk responded briefly to the viral post, writing, “Glad you're ok!” His reply received more than 23 million views on X and sparked discussion among users about the role of advanced driver assistance systems in emergencies.

