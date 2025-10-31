Happy Halloween 2025: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Halloween 2025: Halloween is a holiday celebrated each year on October 31. It is believed that Halloween celebrations originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

As per history.com, in the 8th century CE, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honour all saints. Soon, All Saints Day incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve and later Halloween.

According to Britannica, originally a religious observance, Halloween became increasingly secular over the centuries until its religious trappings all but disappeared.

In today's time, Halloween is considered a holiday for dress-up and fun. Here are some happy Halloween 2025 wishes, messages, images and social media statuses to share with your friends and family: