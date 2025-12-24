Delhi Airport Activates Low-Visibility Procedures Amid Winter Fog: How To Check Flight Status
Due to the fog and haze-induced low visibility in Delhi-NCR, flight take-offs and landings may be slower than usual.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi continues to experience operational challenges amid fog, haze and poor air quality, particularly during the morning hours. The airport confirmed on Wednesday that ‘low-visibility procedures’ have been activated to ensure safe operations amid challenging winter weather.
In an advisory issued at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the airport assured passengers that operations were running normally. But it still urged passengers to check fight updates to facilitate smooth travel.
Passenger Advisory issued at 09:00 hours.— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 24, 2025
Please click on this link for real-time winter-ready travel updates: https://t.co/KkKldKUlLQ#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory pic.twitter.com/BRt3VADKsF
Passengers flying Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have been advised to confirm schedules online or via the official app of the respective airline.
Passengers can also visit the official website of Delhi airport to check flight status. The air quality index was in the ‘poor’ category at 9.55 a.m., according to the website.
Checking Flight Status On Delhi Airport Website:
Go to Delhi Airport Winter Travel - https://www.newdelhiairport.in/winter-travel/
Click on flight status.
Enter your flight number
Select the date of travel.
Click search to view your flight details and updates.
Check Flight Status on IndiGo
Go to IndiGo Flight Status - https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html
Enter your PNR number.
Select the date of your flight.
Click search to view the latest flight status and updates.
Check Flight Status on Air India
Visit Air India Flight Status - https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html
Choose flight number, PNR, or route.
Enter the required information and select the date of travel.
Click search to see your flight status and updates.
Check Flight Status on SpiceJet
Go to SpiceJet Flight Status - https://book.spicejet.com/flightstatus.aspx
Enter the origin airport and destination airport.
Select the flight date.
Enter the flight number (optional) and click search to view the status.
Passengers can also navigate to the mobile app of their respective airline service providers and search their flight status in the dedicated section.