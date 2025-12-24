Business NewsTrendingDelhi Airport Activates Low-Visibility Procedures Amid Winter Fog: How To Check Flight Status
Delhi Airport Activates Low-Visibility Procedures Amid Winter Fog: How To Check Flight Status

Due to the fog and haze-induced low visibility in Delhi-NCR, flight take-offs and landings may be slower than usual.

24 Dec 2025, 11:34 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The airport has urged passengers to stay updated on their flight status.&nbsp;(Photo: PTI)</p></div>
The airport has urged passengers to stay updated on their flight status. (Photo: PTI)
The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi continues to experience operational challenges amid fog, haze and poor air quality, particularly during the morning hours. The airport confirmed on Wednesday that ‘low-visibility procedures’ have been activated to ensure safe operations amid challenging winter weather.

In an advisory issued at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the airport assured passengers that operations were running normally. But it still urged passengers to check fight updates to facilitate smooth travel.

Passengers flying Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have been advised to confirm schedules online or via the official app of the respective airline. 

Passengers can also visit the official website of Delhi airport to check flight status. The air quality index was in the ‘poor’ category at 9.55 a.m., according to the website.

Checking Flight Status On Delhi Airport Website:

  1. Go to Delhi Airport Winter Travel - https://www.newdelhiairport.in/winter-travel/

  2. Click on flight status.

  3. Enter your flight number 

  4. Select the date of travel.

  5. Click search to view your flight details and updates.

Check Flight Status on IndiGo

  1. Go to IndiGo Flight Status - https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html

  2. Enter your PNR number.

  3. Select the date of your flight.

  4. Click search to view the latest flight status and updates.

Check Flight Status on Air India

  1. Visit Air India Flight Status - https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html

  2. Choose flight number, PNR, or route.

  3. Enter the required information and select the date of travel.

  4. Click search to see your flight status and updates.

Check Flight Status on SpiceJet

  1. Go to SpiceJet Flight Status - https://book.spicejet.com/flightstatus.aspx

  2. Enter the origin airport and destination airport.

  3. Select the flight date.

  4. Enter the flight number (optional) and click search to view the status.

Passengers can also navigate to the mobile app of their respective airline service providers and search their flight status in the dedicated section.

