Cyclone Ditwah: Several Trains Cancelled, Flights Delayed As Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu Coast

Cyclonic storm Ditwah, which earlier wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, killing at least 69 people, is approaching the southern coast of India. The cyclone is likely to approach the southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh by early morning on Nov. 30, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Tamil Nadu is anticipated to suffer major disruption to daily life due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah. In its latest bulletin, released at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the IMD said that the storm moved north-northwest at 8 kmph in the past six hours.

It was centred at 5.30 a.m. over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka. At that time, it was 80 km east-southeast of Jaffna, 110 km north-northwest of Trincomalee, 190 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 300 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 400 km south of Chennai.