Christmas Cheer: Emirates Turns Airbus A380 Into 'Santa's Sleigh' — Watch Video

Emirates has taken holiday cheer to new heights with a creative spin. The airline shared a video that reimagined its flagship superjumbo, the Airbus A380, as a festive aircraft called the 'Sleigh380'.

The double-decker aircraft, decorated in bright and colourful Christmas-themed style, included imagery of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus' famous helper. This fictional reindeer, created in 1939 by Robert L May for a rhyming children’s booklet, inspired the glowing red nose on the aircraft, secured with harness straps. A beautiful wreath sitting on top of the plane, complete with reindeer horns, also enhanced the Christmas theme of the aircraft.

In the clip, which has gone viral, the ground staff of the airline can be seen loading a large collection of presents onto a massive sleigh attached to the aircraft. As soon as the gifts were loaded, the Sleigh380 accelerated down the runway and took off.

The post was captioned, "Introducing the Sleigh380. Santa's going long-haul this year! Merry Christmas from Emirates."