Amitabh Bachchan's Viral Reaction Lights Up Social Media After India's Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Triumph

Team India made history by winning with their third ICC Men's T20 World Cup on March 8, 2026. They became the first ever men's team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles with their 96-run victory against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue set a target of 255/5 in the final, setting the record for the highest-ever score set by a team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final. They then dismissed the Kiwis on 159 in the 19th over. This led many to express their happiness and emotions on social media.

While various Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Vicky Kaushal applauded for Team India's victory, Amitabh Bachchan's post caught everyone's attention. The legendary actor humorously posted the pictures of team India lifting the trophy and captioned it - "T 5679 - कहा था नहीं देखूँगा तो जीत जाएँगे ! हो गया !". This translates to him saying, "I said I wouldn't watch, and they'd win! It happened!"

To this, fans hilariously reacted, as one of them commented, "Right Sir Max. Log aisa hi sochte hai me ghar pe dekhunga/dekhunga to haar jayega/ mobile dekhinga to Jeet jayega / haar jayega pichli baar bahan dekha to Jeet Gaya tha so so so...".

Another fan said, "They would have won even if you had watched, Amit Ji, because our team is just that solid! ????????❤️ India played a blockbuster game the entire time. ????????But honestly, it really does feel like as soon as we turn on the TV, they start getting out, so it's better it stayed off. ???????? I get this feeling mostly while watching tennis matches! ????????"

One of the fans rather commented on a serious note and said, "woh bas ek weham hai Sir Amitji. It's so exciting to watch, when most of the time, our talented Cricketeers, in blue, display great grit and passion, to deliver amazing performances on the field, against the opposition. Every wicket, Every run, Every milestone achieved makes the heart beat with joy and pride not just to themselves but for ourselves and for the Country too !! Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, Hindustaan Humara. Garv se rahey sada Ooncha, Jhanda humara????????"

Cricketers Congratulate Team India

Many national and international cricketers have also sent their congratulatory messages to Team India on social media. Sachin Tendulkar took to X and posted, "Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind! ????????????".

Dale Steyn posted on X, "Well done India. When you walk, talk and play the part, you often get the part too! Congratulations, World Cup Winners X3".

Virat Kohli's viral post on X congratulating the team is, "Champions ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind ????????❤️"

The Indian fans have marked the T20 victory very special as it sort of covers up the heartbreak they experienced after the team had lost the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup in the same ground on Nov. 19, 2023.

