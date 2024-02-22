Sinch Launches Platform To Improve Transparency, Trustworthiness In Business Communication

Sinch India, a cloud communications and mobile customer engagement services provider, has introduced a new platform for transparency and accountability, Sinch Trust.

The platform aims to improve messaging transparency and trustworthiness in business communication.

India is home to the world's second-largest mobile subscriber base, with around 80 crore smartphone users. This sheer volume creates delivery challenges.

Businesses and enterprises heavily leverage SMS for marketing, customer engagement and notifications. Businesses often partner with CPaaS solution providers and aggregators, but 48% of these enterprises lack clear insights into delivery journeys and potential issues.

Sinch said that the platform will address the needs of the Indian SMS market by offering transparency and reliability. The platform’s opt-in verification, focus on responsible data practices as per the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and detailed delivery reports and insights will enable businesses to build trust with their customers. Along with businesses and enterprises, Sinch Trust will secure the overall messaging ecosystem, positively impacting different stakeholders.

According to Sinch, the platform keeps messaging transparent by gaining actionable insights into SMS delivery reports. Businesses can identify and collaborate with trusted messaging partners, ensuring reliability and consistency. By driving business goals with the right partners, businesses can maximise return on investment.

The platform also calculates a trust score based on delivery confirmations (delivery receipts) received from vendors and internal parameters. This score enables enterprises to track their service level agreement performance, providing an overview of messaging reliability.

"We understand the critical role SMS communication plays in driving business goals. Our dedication to innovation has driven the development of a solution that addresses the evolving needs of our industry,” said Nitin Singhal, managing director of Sinch India.

“With Sinch Trust, we're revolutionising message delivery by introducing a transformative solution that enhances transparency and also equips businesses with the tools to capitalise on missed opportunities, turning them into potential gains.”