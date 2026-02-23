Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Promotional Materials Leaked — Battery, Camera Upgrades Unlikely

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is set for Feb. 25 in San Francisco, California, where the Korean tech major is set to unveil the Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and the S26 Ultra, alongside possibly new Galaxy Buds models. With the launch merely days away, the buzz around how the devices will look like is at its peak.

In the latest on the Galaxy S26 Ultra — Samsung's flagship device that will take spotlight at the event — leaked promotional materials have surfaced online, shared by an X user. These official-looking renders and spec sheets show the phone's design alongside the rest of the series and earbuds, while detailing key features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Promotional Materials Leaked

The materials indicate that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's key features may not excite Samsung fans after all, with the company focusing more on optimisations rather than upgraded hardware. The device will likely retain the same 5,000mAh battery as the S25 Ultra. Moreover, the battery performance and charging figures appear unchanged as well: 31 hours of video playback on a single charge and reaching 75% capacity in 30 minutes via wired charging.

The same goes for the camera array as well. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will carry forward its predecessor's set, featuring a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 50MP periscope telephoto offering 5x zoom. The front-facing camera remains a 12MP unit for selfies and video calls.

That said, one of the key highlights of this year's flagship will be Private Display, and the leaked posters highlight its addition. The Private Display will hide screen content from nearby onlookers for better privacy in public spaces. Photo Assist, an AI-powered tool for image editing and enhancements, is also indicated.

Other expected specs for the Galaxy S26 Ultra include a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic Amoled display with M14 panel technology for improved efficiency and brightness, along with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is expected to improve device performance and efficiency.

