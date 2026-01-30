Samsung Galaxy S26 Series; Leaked Invite Reveals Release Date

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched in the global market, including India, soon. Recently, a tipster leaked the poster of the South Korean company's Galaxy Unpacked event. It unveils that the new range of smartphones, along with the next-generation true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup, could come out towards the end of February 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: What To Know?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass has shared an invitation for the rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event. The post suggests that the event is scheduled to take place on Feb. 25, 2026.

As part of the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones. The tipster has claimed that the company might also introduce the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup during the launch. This is expected to comprise the Galaxy Buds 4 as well as Galaxy Buds 4 Pro models.

"No big surprise here, right? Galaxy S26 family + Galaxy Buds4 lineup launching 25 February," the tipster wrote in a caption.

Besides the launch date for the new smartphones, the Galaxy Unpacked invite further highlights the hero colour of the Galaxy S26 lineup, showcasing a violet backdrop. This corroborates previous leaks suggesting that Samsung might introduce "Cobalt Violet" as the hero colour option for the next-generation Galaxy S series.

Expected Price For Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Amid rising RAM costs, the spotlight now remains on the pricing for Samsung's upcoming flagship range. According to a WinFuture report, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may cost lower, but the base Galaxy S26 model may become more expensive.

Further, it is being said that Samsung might eliminate the 128GB storage option, thus making 256GB the new starting point across the S26 series.

As per the report, in Sweden, here are the expected prices for the Galaxy S26 series:

Galaxy S26: EUR 1,049 (256GB) and EUR 1,259 (512GB).

Galaxy S26 Plus: EUR 1,299 (256GB) and EUR 1,449 (512GB).

Galaxy S26 Ultra: EUR 1,399 (256GB), EUR 1,569 (512GB) and EUR 1,809 (1TB).

This means that the base Galaxy S26 could witness a EUR 100 increase when comparing equivalent storage, or close to EUR 200 more than the previous Galaxy S25 128GB model.

Surprisingly, the price for Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come down. The 256GB variant is said to be priced at around 16,990 SEK in Sweden, down about 1,000 SEK (nearly EUR 100) from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's equivalent.

When it comes to the Galaxy Buds 4 series, the standard Galaxy Buds 4 might be priced at EUR 179, while the Pro model could cost about EUR 249. Both models are expected to be made available in black and white colour options.

This indicates that Samsung may not hike the prices for its next-generation TWS earbuds.

