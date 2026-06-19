Reliance Intelligence To Make AI Dramatically More Affordable In India By 2030: Akash Ambani

Reliance will upend the economics of artificial intelligence by making the technology "dramatically more affordable for every Indian" by the end of the decade, mirroring Jio's past success in bringing a mobile data revolution, Jio Platforms' managing director, Akash Ambani, said on Friday.

Reliance is building AI for India, AI by India and AI that will one day serve the world, Ambani said, speaking at the 49th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries.

To overcome the biggest hurdle for AI in India today – the scarcity and high cost of compute – Reliance Intelligence is building India's sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar, he said.

"Just as Jio made data extremely affordable for every Indian, Reliance Intelligence will disrupt AI economics by making it dramatically more affordable for every Indian by the end of this decade," Ambani said.

He said that the company's new deep-tech unit, Reliance Intelligence, will commission an initial 120-megawatt artificial intelligence infrastructure project in Jamnagar, Gujarat, by the end of 2026.

"This cutting-edge infrastructure will be powered entirely by clean energy from Reliance's own solar generation from the Kutch renewable platform. The first 120 megawatts will be commissioned by the end of 2026," he promised.

An initial fleet of advanced NVIDIA GB300 GPUs is being operationalised, he informed.

"This next-generation compute capacity is equivalent to more than 75,000 H100 GPUs on an AI-inference basis. As the first 120 megawatts becomes fully operational, this capacity can scale to over two lakh H100-equivalent GPUs," Ambani said.

The sheer scale of this capacity places Reliance among the largest AI infrastructure platforms being built anywhere in the world, he said, observing: "When compute becomes affordable, innovation becomes inevitable."

The digital arm of Reliance Industries is anchoring its strategy on global partnerships, deepening its collaboration with Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms.

"No company, however large, can build the future alone. The right path is to combine the best global technologies with Indian execution, Indian infrastructure, Indian domain knowledge, and India-first governance," he said.

The Google partnership has deepened into a truly AI-first collaboration, he said, adding that for hundreds of millions of Jio users, Google AI Pro, powered by Gemini, is already accessible free of cost.

"Our second major partnership is the joint venture with Meta, which operationalises the LLaMA open-source AI for Indian enterprises," he said.

Reliance Intelligence will deliver sovereign hosting within India, with full model transparency and portability, allowing every enterprise to own its AI journey.

Reliance is building its AI systems designed to be accessible across 22 local Indian languages to serve diverse demographics, ranging from regional students to farmers.

The company plans to deploy these capabilities through a suite of targeted applications, including 'JioBharatIQ', 'AI Vyapar', and specialised tools for healthcare, education, and agriculture.

ALSO READ: Reliance Announces Jio TeleFrame Smart Home Device With AI-Powered Agents

"Each of these services is designed around one simple principle - AI must be easy to use, trusted to rely on and affordable for all. Together these platforms will create a scalable foundation for consumers, enterprise and government AI services," he said.

On the AI "unmistakable" transformation within Reliance, Ambani said

Artificial Intelligence is currently being used for network management at Jio, supply chain and merchandising optimisation at Reliance Retail, and enabling multi-lingual content creation at its media unit, JioStar.

In its core oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, the company has deployed AI-driven process optimisation to boost yields and reduce energy consumption.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.