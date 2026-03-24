OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch On April 7: Key Features, Colourways And More Details Here

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce the Nord 6 in the Indian market early next month. The Chinese smartphone maker has unveiled the launch date of the handset, besides confirming its key configurations.

Expected to be the revamped version of OnePlus Turbo 6 that was launched in China in January, OnePlus has also come with a live microsite of the upcoming smartphone on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord 6: Launch Date And Time In India

As per the official announcement, the OnePlus Nord 6 launch is scheduled at 7 p.m. IST on April 7. "Nord, but newer. Fast in play. Cool all the way," read a post on the official X handle of OnePlus India.

Apart from the official OnePlus channels, the phone will be made available for purchase in the country via Amazon.

OnePlus Nord 6: Key Specifications

Powered by the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno 835 GPU, OnePlus Nord 6 will come out with a flat frame with straight edges and a flat back panel. It will have a rectangular camera module at the top left corner having three large circular lenses and an LED flash unit.

The phone will be available in three colourways -- Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver and Pitch Black.

OnePlus Nord 6 has claimed that the device can deliver up to 136% higher CPU performance, 64% higher GPU performance as well as 25% better AI performance. It has an AnTuTu score of 2,503,854.

The silver variant of the device has a holographic border along the edges and its centre remains more muted with a subtle texture that creates a framed look. On the other hand, the green and black variants are seen in matte finishes.

Also Read: OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Quits; Company Says Operations Continue With Local Strategy

OnePlus Nord 6 comes with a 1.5K AMOLED "Sunburst HDR" display that has a 165Hz refresh rate along with the peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits and a minimum brightness of 2 nits. Besides this, the screen supports 3,840Hz PWM dimming. Also, it comes with Aqua Touch 2.0 for accurate touch response with wet fingers.

OnePlus Nord 6 holds major significance for the gamers as it delivered sustained 165fps across multiple titles like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile and Free Fire Max. Further, they get a Touch Reflex Chip with a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate accompanied with a 6-axis gyroscope with ±4000dps sensitivity as well as a Spatial Audio Booster.

A major highlight of the smartphone is its battery. The OnePlus Nord 6 is packed with a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 15% silicon content. The device supports up to 80W SUPERVOOC charging, with full charge in about 70 minutes. Also, it has support for bypass charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

OnePlus said this can help users in getting up to 2.5 days of moderate use, 16.6 hours of Google Maps navigation, 26.9 hours of YouTube streaming, and 6.3 hours of 4K video recording at 60fps.

Also Read: OnePlus 15T Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, 7,500mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price

OnePlus Nord 6: Price

In India, OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to come out at a higher price than its predecessor. The phone is said to be positioned in the Rs 35,000-40,000 price segment.

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