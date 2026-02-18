Nvidia Says India Remains Central To Its Global AI Ambitions

Nvidia said India remains central to its global artificial intelligence ambitions, even as Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang skipped the IndiaAI Impact Summit due to illness after three weeks of continuous travel.

Speaking at a media briefing, Vishal Dhupar, managing director of South Asia at Nvidia, pushed back against concerns around AI-led job losses, arguing that "AI changes tasks, not purpose". He described what he called a "paradox of deficiency", where fears of job erosion, such as in radiology, have instead led to unprecedented demand. Greater productivity, he said, improves margins and ultimately creates more employment.

Dhupar said India was well placed to adopt accelerated computing at scale, particularly with the government's push toward a self-sustaining India AI stack. Nvidia is working with Indian partners to help build sovereign AI infrastructure and models locally.

On data centres and AI leadership, he pointed to Budget measures supporting data centre expansion and said the "magic lies" in enabling sovereign models built for Indian problems. Under the India AI compute pillar, Nvidia is collaborating with players such as Yotta, L&T and E2E to build AI cloud infrastructure powered by tens of thousands of GPUs.

With nearly 800,000 developers in India building on Nvidia's platform and over 4,000 startups in its Inception programme, Dhupar said India has the ingredients to move from AI adoption to AI leadership, particularly if energy expansion continues to lean on renewables.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.