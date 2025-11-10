Leaked: Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Price In India

The Indian versions of the Find X9 series are anticipated to share most specifications with their Chinese counterparts. In China, both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro run on the Dimensity 9500 SoC, with options up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, and feature the ColorOS 16 UI based on Android 16.

Display-wise, the Find X9 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO panel, while the standard Find X9 uses a more compact 6.59-inch 1.5K screen. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits, with ProXDR technology enabling HDR Vivid, HDR10+, always-on display, and Dolby Vision compatibility.

On the camera front, the Find X9 is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor, 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto, 50MP ultrawide, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. The Pro model steps up with a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary camera, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 ultrawide, 200MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP front camera.

Battery capacity stands at 7,025mAh for the Find X9 and 7,500mAh for the Find X9 Pro, both supporting 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Both models have IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the devices include Splash Touch functionality plus SGS Drop Resistance certification.