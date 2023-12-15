NDTV ProfitTechnology‘The Last Of Us’ Online Game Cancelled By Sony’s Naughty Dog Studio
'The Last Of Us' Online Game Cancelled By Sony's Naughty Dog Studio

Sony Group’s Naughty Dog studio halted work on an online version of its popular console game The Last of Us.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An atendees holds a Sony Corp. Playstation controller while playing a video game during the company's event ahead of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)</p></div>
(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group’s Naughty Dog studio halted work on an online version of its popular console game  

After getting deeper into production, the studio concluded it would require too many resources to maintain an online version of the game for years, and that would severely impact its ability to make other titles, according to a blog post.

The game, set in a postapocalyptic world, was adapted into a hit TV show on HBO this year.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this year that the company had slowed development of the game.

