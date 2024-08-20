KPMG India, Zscaler To Provide Zero Trust Data Security Services To Enterprises

Professional services firm KPMG India and cloud security provider Zscaler Inc. have collaborated to provide zero trust principle-aligned data security services to customers in India. This includes cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

In collaboration with Zscaler, KPMG India will deliver a unified technology solution, which would enable them to consolidate and simplify their cloud security operations. Such services could facilitate the advancement of an organisation's security architecture from legacy models to a modern zero trust approach designed for the cloud, the firm said.

Given India's fast-evolving cybersecurity landscape, it is imperative for organisations to establish robust cyber defence mechanisms. According to KPMG India's 2023 India CEO Outlook, 77% of the chief executive officers in India viewed generative artificial intelligence as a double-edged sword, as it can both enhance cybersecurity efforts and create new vulnerabilities for adversaries to exploit. Furthermore, cybercriminals could exploit the blind spots to launch phishing attacks to breach systems.

"Our alliance with Zscaler is a significant step in providing comprehensive trusted technology solutions that enable organisations to deal with dynamically evolving cyber risk," said Atul Gupta, partner and head of digital trust and cyber security services at KPMG India.

The alliance combines Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform capabilities, such as private access, internet access and data protection, with advisory capabilities and digital trust services provided by KPMG India.

Enterprises will be able to leverage cloud-native, AI-powered cyberthreat protection and zero trust access to the internet and SaaS apps through secure web gateway. Users will also get secure access to private apps and operational technology devices while enabling zero trust connectivity for workloads.

Zscaler Data Protection will provide a cloud-delivered platform built to safeguard sensitive data. Additionally, Zscaler's Workload Communications will help secure workload-to-internet and workload-to-workload connectivity across hybrid cloud environments for critical workloads and servers. The alliance will also offer security services to help organisations understand and manage cyber threats.

"India is at the forefront of driving digital transformation, not only within the market but on a global scale as well. It is critical for the organisations in India to deliver innovations with cybersecurity principles ingrained into the foundation," said Ananth Nag, area vice president, India, at Zscaler.

"With the added pressure of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, this strategic alliance is well poised to help customers in India navigate compliance and deploy customised cybersecurity technology solutions to triumph against the fast-changing threat landscape," added Nag.